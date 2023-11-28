HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Rivertown pickleball tournament will be returning to Owensboro.

According to a release, the 2nd annual tournament will be held from February 2 through February 4, 2024 at Merchant Centre Court.

Officials state in the tournament’s first edition, in March 2023, the event drew 370 participants from 11 states, making it one of the largest pickleball tournaments to take place in the Tri-State.

Officials also state that on February 2nd, there will be Men’s and Women’s 50+ Doubles for all skill levels. February 3rd is Men’s and Women’s Any Age Doubles for all skill levels. On February 4th, there will be mixed doubles, both 50+ and any age, for all skill levels. Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded for all brackets.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. A tournament of this magnitude brings some much needed hotel occupancy during our slow season,” said Teresa Jones, Visit Owensboro Destination Account Executive.

“We’re looking forward to our return to Owensboro and the fabulous Merchant Centre Court facility for our 2nd annual tournament. By February, pickleball players from across the Midwest are tiring of winter weather and will be anxiously awaiting spring so they can return to outdoor courts. In the meantime, an indoor tournament the first week of February is perfectly timed,” said Dale Todd, Rivertown Pickleball board member.

“We expect another great turnout. The city of Owensboro has been very welcoming and we’re excited to return.”