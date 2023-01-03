OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – RiverValley Behavioral Health will give away 220 doses of Narcan Nasal Spray through its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Program.

“RiverValley started its Medication Assisted Treatment program in 2020 to respond to the need in our local communities to assist in the fight against the Opioid Epidemic that is growing daily. Since 2020, the number of patients affected by opioid addiction continue to grow and we have explored ways to help prevent its devastating consequences,” said Nicki Feher, RN and RVBH Clinical Office Manager. “One of the most effective ways to combat opioid addiction is through education and access to resources. Our goal for the Narcan giveaway in January is to provide access to necessary measures that could help save a life.”

The giveaway will take place at RiverValley Behavioral Health, located on Walnut Street in Owensboro. On January 23, Narcan Nasal Spray doses can be picked up between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. inside the front entrance of the building above the stairs.

For more information about MAT services, please call 270-689-6690. If anyone is experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, call or text 988. For medical emergencies or if someone suspects themselves or someone they know may be experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately.

A flyer for the event can be viewed below.