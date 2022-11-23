OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Runners will lace up their shoes bright and early this weekend for the inaugural Holiday Hustle 5K in Owensboro.

The timed race is set to start at the corner of 25th and Frederica at 8 a.m. Participants will run past the CASA of Ohio Valley and H.L. Neblett Center buildings and end back at Independence Bank just in time for the kick off of Shop Small Saturday.

500 bags full of discounts from participating small businesses will be given out to the community during the event. We’re told over 70 businesses have signed up to take part.

The race starts at 8 a.m., one hour after registration opens up. CASA of Ohio Valley, the H.L. Neblett Center and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce are collaborating to bring the Holiday Hustle 5K to Owensboro. Click on the image below for more information.