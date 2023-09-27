HENDRSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Owensboro has temporarily closed access to Legion Park via Veach Road and the Veach Road parking lot thru October 27. The closure allows Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) to continue work on the Parkway Drive Interceptor Project.

Officials say RWRA will be utilizing the small parking area off Veach Road as it connects the new sanitary sewer line and run the line through Legion Park. The work will intersect with the walking trail in two locations in the north and northeast area of the trail, and people are to anticipate the potential for leaving the paved walking path in those two areas.

The city anticipates the parking area and walking trail to re-open for public use beginning October 28.