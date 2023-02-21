OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– The Daviess County Public Library now has a special section open, but it is not for books. Library card holders can not check out seeds from the ‘Seed Library’.

The idea grew in 2015, thanks to a partnership with the extension office and local master gardeners. Volunteers came Monday to put in over 6,000 seed packets. Each year, the library says dozens of people came to check out library and check out seed packets.

“I like coming every spring to see the seed library,” says Lydia Hackney. Hackney has lived in a small apartment in Owensboro for the past two years.

“It helps out a lot to grow some of your own food, with food prices being so high and everything, so I always like to come here. I like herbs so I like to grow, like cilantro, basil and things like that,” she says.

After finding a packet, you are asked to sign it out on a check out sheet to make sure numbers are accurate.