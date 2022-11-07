OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Republican Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Owensboro on Monday to encourage people to get out and vote on Election Day.

Sen. Paul, who’s running against democrat Corey Booker, was holding rallies all across Kentucky Monday.

The senate race tops the mid-term ballot as Kentuckians also prepare to elect representatives to congress, the state legislature and local offices.

“The former president, and the current president, President Biden and President Trump, President Obama, are going around the country saying ‘democracy’s on the balllot!’ as if the vote somehow is that we are against democracy and we’re against voting. No, democracy is the ballot,” says Sen. Paul.

Booker concentrated on his hometown of Louisville after an extended bus tour across Kentucky.

UP NEXT: Officials make final preparations ahead of Election Day