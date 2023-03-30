OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department urged drivers to avoid an intersection after a serious crash on the city’s southside.

The police department shared information about the crash on social media Thursday afternoon, commenting that the intersection of Salem Drive and JR Miller Boulevard to Southtown Boulevard and JR Miller Boulevard were closed after the crash.

Dispatch tells us the initial call for the accident came in shortly after 2 p.m. While the road was expected to be closed for several hours, our crew on scene tells us it was open when they arrived.

Dispatch was unable to advise on the extent of injuries for this crash.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.