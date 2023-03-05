OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday morning, first-responders were called to a “serious” accident in Daviess County.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, it happened at the intersection of East 18th Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard.

The police department shared photos of the accident on social media, but later took them down. Police say the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours while an accident reconstruction is completed.

First-responders are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.