HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Several agencies were called to assist an overnight fire in Owensboro.

Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said this happened at Daramic, and fire officials were called a little after 2:45 a.m. and left the scene a little after 8 a.m.

Smith said there were no injuries or deaths.

In addition to Daviess County, Smith said Thruston-Philpot, Yelvington, Knottsville and Owensboro fire officials were called in addition to ALERT and AMR.

Smith said the cause is under investigation but did say the fire started in Darmaic’s mixing tower.

Daramic is a producer and seller of lead acid battery separators for industrial, automotive and specialty purposes.