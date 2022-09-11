OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Junior ROTC at Apollo High School remembered the service and sacrifice of first responders on 9/11 by hosting a Memorial Stair Climb.

Organizers say this was done in conjunction with Daviess County High School’s Navy JROTC — one of many collaborations between both groups to remind younger generations of the meaning of service.

Apollo’s Junior ROTC commander tells us he’s proud of the cadets and grateful to be a part of such an event.

“It is a solemn ceremony and it’s designed to be,” explains retired Lt. Roy Frierson. “As we remember the names we remember them going into the buildings and going up the stairwells, stair after stair after stair, hoping that they’ll find someone hoping that they’ll bring someone out safely.”

He continues by saying, “And in doing so, they offered up their lives at the altar of freedom, so that’s why we did that.”

Each cadet represented a fallen first responder and at the end of the climb, the cadet rang the pre-positioned fire bell and read the name of a lost first responder. Local law enforcement and first responders also participated in the climb.