HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say starting at noon on November 18, several downtown streets will close for the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade.

The city of Owensboro says 2nd Street will be closed from Wing Avenue, near the former Daviess County Middle School, to Walnut Street. Within that closure, side streets connecting 2nd and 3rd Streets will also close.

City officials say the parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Both downtown parking garages located on Daviess Street and Locust Street will remain open for those attending the parade. People are asked to note that Daviess Street will close at 2 p.m., so drivers can access that garage by driving down Veterans Boulevard.

Eyewitness News will have an entry in the parade.