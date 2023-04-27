OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Tri-State students got hands-on experience with engineering and building. Construction Career Day was held at Owensboro Towne Square Mall on Wednesday.

Students were offered information on educational and training programs and could get ideas on how to plan for their future careers.

They were also able to get a feel for different tools and equipment along with what goes into each job.

“There are a plethora of jobs. So, we’re always hiring,” says Chris Anderson of Sun Windows. “I know every company here today is hiring. They’re starving for talent, starving for kids who are motivated who have a good work ethic. The opportunities are endless within our industry.”

Students from Daviess, Hancock, Ohio and McLean counties were at the event.