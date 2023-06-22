HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man is among the most searched athletes from Kentucky in 2023, according to BetKentucky.com.

BetKentucky says it took a hyper-localized approach to see what athletes that were raised in the state of Kentucky and were discussed the most in the past year. The website says it utilized a weighted system between AhRefs.com Keywords Explorer and Google Trends to look at the most searched Kentucky athletes over the past 12 months.

Researchers say once finding both statistics, the statistics were averaged to determine the Top 10. BetKentucky says a ‘Kentucky athlete’ was defined as a person who was born or resided in Kentucky in their formative childhood and teenage years for over 10 years.

Researchers say Michael Waltrip, a former NASCAR driver from Owensboro, came in last at number 10 on the list. Officials say his search volume over past year was 11,000. As for who came in at number one, that was former professional boxer Muhammad Ali, of Lousiville, with his search volume over past year being 398,000.

The full study can be found here.