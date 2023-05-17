OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A major Tri-State employer celebrated half-a-century of business Wednesday morning.

Swedish Match, a company that manufactures and sells tobacco products, marked 50 years since they opened its manufacturing facility in Owensboro.

Dan Truman has been employed at the facility for 44 years and tells us he has enjoyed his time working for the company.

“Swedish Match is a wonderful place to work and there’s a lot of talent in all different levels,” he says. “Today is tremendous and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Employees celebrated the occasion with an outdoor barbecue and giveaways.