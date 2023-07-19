HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department (OFD) says a tanker overturned on Byers coming off of New Hartford July 19.

OFD says southbound traffic was redirected at Burlew, and northbound is flowing. Fire officials say there is a spill of asphalt material at this intersection, and AMR ambulance and OPD are on scene for medical care and scene control.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Owensboro Fire Department)

OFD says Emergency Management is on scene and the state environmental agency has been contacted. Fire officials say there is no immediate flammable or respiratory hazard for those in the vicinity.

OFD asks for people to please use caution and be patient if they are in the area.