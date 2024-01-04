OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An ice skating event in Owensboro raised money to defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Skate for St. Jude took place at The Edge Ice Center on Thursday night.

$4 from every admission ticket will be donated to WBKR’s fundraiser. Officials say treatments developed at St. Jude Children’s Hospital have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 60 years ago.

“Every year we have a radio-thon to raise money for the hospital,” says Townsquare Media director Chad Benefield. “This is a really fun way to kick off our fundraising season in a way we’ve never done before, on skates!”

Throughout the season, schools can also host family fun nights on Thursdays as fundraisers for their family resource centers.