OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on January 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Event organizers say the Spectacular Circus is a melting pot of performers led by Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi. Officials say this all-new production includes presentations of horsemanship from the Cossack Riders, hair-hanging aerial dancers, foot juggling feats and nine contortionists bending and twisting in extreme ways. The Carden herd of Asian elephants will adorn the center ring guided by animal trainer and presenter, Joey Fresco.

Officials say doors open one hour before show time for the Preshow Festivities including performer meet and greets, animal rides, interactive fun and more.

General Admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and under, adult tickets are $25 and on sale for the limited time price of $9.99 at this website or one hour before show time at the Owensboro Sportscenter. The show will be on January 25 at 6:30 p.m., and acts are subject to change without notice.