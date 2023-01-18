OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – There won’t be elephants at an upcoming circus in Owensboro after all.

In December, we reported that The Spectacular Circus was coming to Owensboro. Information from the circus said Asian elephants would be part of the event. A spokesperson for the Carden International Circus tells us the original information was incorrect and no elephants will be at the circus.

Recently enacted rules from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources make it illegal for circuses to use endangered species in circuses. The Asian elephant is on the endangered species list.

The circus says its event on January 25 will still have presentations of horsemanship from the Cossack Riders, hair-hanging aerial dancers, foot juggling feats and nine contortionists.

Officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources issued a statement as to why Asian elephants couldn’t be in circuses that come to Kentucky: