HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Owensboro has announced the start of leaf collection on Monday, October 16.

City officials say that leaf piles can be placed in yards within 6 feet of the curb for crews to vacuum. Bagged leaves must be in plastic bags weighing less than 30 pounds each. They can be left curbside on scheduled trash days or taken to the Sportscenter parking lot on Hickman Avenue and placed in specially marked, orange leaf collection dumpsters.

City officials have several tips for leaf collection:

Have your leaves ready, as crews will not return for late rake-outs or inaccessible piles

Do not place leaf piles over water meter lids or other obstacles

Do not mix tree limbs, yard waste or trash with leaves

Do not get the leaves wet; vacuums won’t be able to lift frozen leaf piles

Rake early in the season, as snow and ice may slow down or stop leaf collection

Rake leaves curbside in your yard; do not rake them on the street or sidewalk

Do not block leaf piles behind vehicles

Loose brush & tree limb collection ends during leaf season

Crews will begin with section 1-A of the city. Customers can find their leaf zone through the city’s interactive map. Leaf collection will continue through February 15 of next year. Anyone with questions should contact the city’s Sanitation Department.