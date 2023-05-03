HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Over 1,100 veterans who gave their lives in the Vietnam War will be honored and remembered this weekend at the VFW Post 696 in Owensboro.

The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall serves as a memorial for all Kentucky Vietnam veterans who served during the war. Organizers say it will be stopping in Daviess County on its journey to every county in the Commonwealth.

“The Wall will not have a permanent home,” says Jack Mattingly on the wall’s website. “Our intent is to take it to the communities and the public who may not have the opportunity to visit the Wall in Washington D. C., or have not had the opportunity to visit one of the Mobile Walls.”

Commander Joey Benningfield with VFW Post 696 tells us the wall will be open to the public on May 6 and 7. A service ceremony is being held at 5:30 p.m. on the 7th and will feature a speech from a Vietnam veteran, firing squad and Taps.