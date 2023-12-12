HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – AARP Kentucky is donating $1,500 to Tri-State Food Bank to help food insecure veterans across its service area in three states.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 in Owensboro will be the place where AARP Kentucky will donate to Tri-State Food Bank on Friday. Those who will be there include Tri-State Food Bank Development Director Denise Rogers, AARP Kentucky Volunteer State President Charlotte Whittaker and State Director Troy J. Broussard.

Officials say 20% of households that are supported by Feeding America include a veteran or someone that has served in the military. In fact, 27% of veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have struggled to provide food for their families.

AARP Kentucky says food insecurity is a problem that may affect one in eight people in America, and 25% of active-duty military and Reserve members have had to rely on food bank donations to feed their families. A recent survey from Blue Star Families identified that 14% of enlisted, active-duty household respondents reported facing difficulty putting food on the table in the previous year.