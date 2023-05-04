HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A show developed, brainstormed and filmed in Owensboro is up for a Daytime Emmy Award.

My Bluegrass Story features performances and insights into the careers of some of the world’s most renowned bluegrass musicians.

“The show came about through the collaborative effort of Owensboro-based organizations — the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Tanner+West advertising and design agency,” says a Hall of Fame spokesperson.

The show will join five others nominated for best Arts and Popular Culture Program. The category’s winner will be announced during the Daytime Emmys Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony on June 17.

Full episodes of My Bluegrass Story can be watched free on the show’s YouTube channel.