HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two juveniles have been arrested by the Owensboro Police Department on robbery charges.
According to the department, officers responded to the 1300 block of W. 2nd Street on Wednesday, June 7 just before 7 p.m. for a firearm discharge. A male victim had a bullet hole in his shirt and a possible graze wound on his calf. Officers collected shell casings and located bullet holes in two vehicles on the parking lot.
Officials say the next day, at approximately 9:08 p.m., officers responded to a man with a weapon call at the 400 block of Center Street. Officers were advised the same suspect from the day before was in a residence and had pointed a firearm at another juvenile earlier that evening.
Officials state the juvenile was taken into custody without incident. Later, officers found out a second male juvenile was involved but was not at the scene. He was later located and brought to the station to be interviewed.
For both incidents, officials say juvenile 1 has been charged with:
- Robbery, 1st degree (attempt)
- Wanton Endangerment (four counts)
- Criminal Mischief, 2nd degree (two counts)
- Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st offense
Officials also say Juvenile 2 was charged with Robbery, 1st degree and Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree for the June 8 incident.
Authorities state this isn’t the first run in with the law for either juvenile. Juvenile 1 has been previous charged with:
- Assault, 4th degree (minor injury) (three counts)
- Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree (two counts)
- Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd degree (on foot)
- Disorderly Conduct, 2nd degree
- Abuse of Teacher
Juvenile 2 has previously been charged with Assault, 4th degree too.
Both were transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.