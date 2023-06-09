HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two juveniles have been arrested by the Owensboro Police Department on robbery charges.

According to the department, officers responded to the 1300 block of W. 2nd Street on Wednesday, June 7 just before 7 p.m. for a firearm discharge. A male victim had a bullet hole in his shirt and a possible graze wound on his calf. Officers collected shell casings and located bullet holes in two vehicles on the parking lot.

Officials say the next day, at approximately 9:08 p.m., officers responded to a man with a weapon call at the 400 block of Center Street. Officers were advised the same suspect from the day before was in a residence and had pointed a firearm at another juvenile earlier that evening.

Officials state the juvenile was taken into custody without incident. Later, officers found out a second male juvenile was involved but was not at the scene. He was later located and brought to the station to be interviewed.

For both incidents, officials say juvenile 1 has been charged with:

Robbery, 1st degree (attempt)

Wanton Endangerment (four counts)

Criminal Mischief, 2nd degree (two counts)

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st offense

Officials also say Juvenile 2 was charged with Robbery, 1st degree and Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree for the June 8 incident.

Authorities state this isn’t the first run in with the law for either juvenile. Juvenile 1 has been previous charged with:

Assault, 4th degree (minor injury) (three counts)

Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree (two counts)

Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd degree (on foot)

Disorderly Conduct, 2nd degree

Abuse of Teacher

Juvenile 2 has previously been charged with Assault, 4th degree too.

Both were transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.