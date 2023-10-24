HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two juveniles have been charged after allegedly breaking into a home.

The Owensboro Police Department states just before noon on Tuesday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Village Run in reference to a juvenile complaint.

Police state officers were notified a house in the 2100 block had been broken into while in the area. A resident stated he came home to find two male juveniles inside the home.

Police say a short time later, patrol officers located both juveniles in the 2700 block of Strawbridge Place. The juveniles were arrested, and police say the juveniles were found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and stolen ammunition.

Both juveniles were transported to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a minor charges.

OPD states one juvenile has been charged with second- and third-degree burglary, third degree escape, receiving stolen property and two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct in the past.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.