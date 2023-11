HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is reporting that an investigation into a theft report from Glenmore Distillery is now closed.

Owensboro Police say there was an attempt to reroute several pallets of bourbon worth roughly $70,000. Authorities say that both parties have coordinated the return of the spirits. Detectives have consulted with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the case will be closed with no criminal charges.

You can read the original story here.