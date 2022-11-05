OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Veterans Day may be less than a week away, but Owensboro celebrated it early with a parade on their riverfront this weekend.

The tradition honoring our nation’s heroes returned as floats, firetrucks and more went down parts of 2nd Street and Veterans Boulevard.

People at the parade say it’s important to honor our nation’s veterans.

“They don’t get the help or like the respect they deserve so this is just like the bare minimum we can do,” we’re told.

The American Legion welcomed veterans for a free meal after the parade.