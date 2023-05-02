HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Veterinary Technology field is experiencing tremendous growth, according to Daviess County officials.

Jacqueline Jackson is Associate Professor of Veterinary Technology, and she says students are able to complete dental procedures, spays and neuters, injections, blood work, and other veterinary care for patients from Daviess County Animal Care and Control.

The teaching hospital is located at Owensboro Community and Technical College at the Downtown Campus on Frederica Street. Officials say students acquire valuable hands-on experience while providing an important service to the community.