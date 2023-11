HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Romp & Roll Record Show will be coming to Owensboro during the 21st annual Romp Fest in 2024.

Romp Fest will take place the weekend of June 28 through June 30. The Record Show will feature 100 tables filled with thousands of music items throughout the event. All genres of music will be represented, and both special giveaways and door prize drawings will be held.

Tickets go on sale in December at the Owensboro Convention Center website.