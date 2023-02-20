OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – This month the Daviess County Public Library will be “decoding the secret” when planting vegetable seeds, as well as offering some seeds in a new seed library.

In “Decoding the Secret When Planting Vegetable Seeds,” officials say people will be looking at vegetable seed catalogs, online sites and back-of-seed packets which contain many symbols and codes describing the plants and the growing conditions. Officials say there will be a discussion where people will learn what they represent and why it is important.

The library notes this will also be the grand opening of the Seed Library, saying it will be stocked and ready to have seed packets checked out to begin the planting season.

The event will be on February 21 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Daviess County Public Library.