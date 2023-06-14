OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday afternoon, crowds of people protested outside the Daviess County Public Library in support of and against LGBTQ+ pride.

About 100 people from both sides gathered outside to voice their concerns about whether the library should continue to recognize Pride Month.

A group called “Citizens for Decency” says they are upset because the library gave out goodie bags to teenagers in celebration of pride.

“We don’t understand why they are using our tax dollars to propagate an agenda that doesn’t represent the whole county,” says George Wathen, a protester with the group. “There may be a few people, a small percentage, but it’s not the whole county.”

Protesters tell us they take issue with a social media post inviting teens, aged 13 to 18, to come by and get the bags each week during the month of June.

Protesters weren’t the only ones that showed up; so did many “allies” that support LGBTQ+ rights and celebrations. They say they want to be represented at the public library just like other groups.

“We feel that we should be represented here, just like everyone else,” explains supporter Jordan-Blake Key. “Simply existing as LGBTQIA+ people is not a crime and that we should have our space equally.”

The Citizens for Decency tell us that they are also extremely concerned about what they claim are “sexually-explicit” books in the library teen section. They say the majority of citizens in the county don’t know what kind of books are there.

“The second goal is obvious. We want them to know, we don’t like what they’re doing. We don’t understand what they are doing,” says Wathen.

In response, Jordan-Blake Key with Prism Arts Alliance says they don’t believe that is a “founded concern.”

“I believe that it’s also a parent’s individual duty to monitor what they believe their children should access,” they say.

The members of the Citizens for Decency say they plan to be at the library board meeting next week to continue their protests. Library officials tell Eyewitness News they have been doing this for at least eight years and don’t plan to discontinue the tradition.