HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center kicked off their “Save Our Summer” blood drive Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is the first day, and officials say the first 75 donors received a pre-paid pass to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Officials say hours for Tuesday started at 8 a.m. and will run until 8 p.m.

Officials state the first 75 donors on Wednesday will receive a pre-paid admission to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, and the first 75 on Thursday will receive a free ice cream/frozen treat.

Officials also say lunch will be provided each day, and the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center will make a $5 donation to the Georgia McCrady medical fund for each successful blood donation made.

Officials say Wednesday and Thursday hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials state the center is the sole supplier for six hospitals and serves 12 counties and over 250,000 residents have access to their blood supply.