HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Sizzling hot dogs, crackling fireworks and Kate Smith’s rendition of God Bless America are only months away as the Fourth of July gets closer with each passing week.

Before the dog days of summer arrive, now might be a good time to start planning out your Independence Day so you can have the best firework viewing experience possible.

Although many choose the Owensboro riverfront as their go-to spot, the city announced they’ll have three additional viewing locations this year. The locations include:

Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Owensboro Sportscenter

Owensboro Warehouse Leasing

“We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with our community and provide multiple locations for everyone to enjoy the fireworks again this year,” says Mayor Tom Watson.

The celebration will get started in Smothers Park along the downtown riverfront at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.