HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Windy Hollow Dragway in Owensboro was back in action May 19 and 20.

The weekend kicked off that Friday with the Jeeps and Jamz Obstacle Course where Jeep enthusiasts from all over the country got together to put their skills to work.

Saturday’s events included the WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing with the return of the Outlaw Gasser Association to the track for their second appearance of the season.

Officials say Windy Hollow Dragway will host “Friday Night Fun” on May 26. The event will include test-and-tune, grudge racing and a trophy race. Gates will open on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the track going hot at 6:30 p.m.