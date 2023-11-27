HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent shooting.

OPD states officers responded to the 500 block of Orchard Street on Wednesday, November 22 at 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting. OPD says officers found a 40-year-old woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound, later identified as Stephanie Green of Huntsville, Alabama by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

OPD says the scene was processed by ECU technicians and evidence was collected, and says detectives are actively involved in the ongoing investigation and believe this to be an isolated incident.

Officials are asking members of the public who may have information or security camera footage regarding the incident to contact the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.