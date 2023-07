HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro city officials are reminding motorists work is set to begin on the Byers Avenue Bridge over Horse Fork Creek.

Officials state beginning on July 12, a city contractor will begin a rehab project where the bridge will be restricted to one lane with a temporary traffic signal set up to maintain traffic in both directions.

Officials say the work is expected to last 30 days, pending delays or inclement weather and to use caution.