OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has asked people avoid the intersection of East Parrish Ave and Bluff Avenue due to an accident.

OPD says on March 1, around 7:04 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East Parrish Avenue and Leitchfield Road for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the pedestrian, a 46-year-old man from Utica, died from his injuries.

Police say members of the Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit responded to investigate the collision.

ORIGINAL

OPD says eastbound at the intersection of East Parrish Ave and Bluff Avenue to East Parrish Ave and Leitchfield Road is currently closed for a serious motor vehicle collision. Police say the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours while an Accident Reconstruction is completed.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

OPD asks for people to please avoid the area if possible.