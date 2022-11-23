DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty tells us a poll worker was removed after making an “inappropriate comment” to a voter on Election Day.

She says the poll worker’s actions will be under review in their next fiscal court meeting on December 13.

Clerk McCarty tells us the poll worker said something inappropriate to a voter about Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which is the state’s constitutional referendum on abortion.

During December’s meeting, court members will discuss whether any additional action will be taken.

