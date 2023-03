DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials have issued a traffic alert for drivers traveling through Daviess County.

Officials say that KY 91 is closed between Wayne Bridge Road and Haycraft Road, which is west of Owensboro.

Dispatch tells us the road has been closed since around 5:30 p.m. and is expected to remain closed for six to seven hours.

KYTC says the closure was made after power lines went down in the area after recent storms.