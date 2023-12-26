HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department, the deadline to register for the early 2024 e-sports season is rapidly approaching.

Officials say the e-sports leagues offer fun and competition for video gamers of all skill levels and provide a great way for kids and teens to connect with fellow gamers.

Registration is free to the public and available for children of all ages. You can find out more about registration here. The e-sports league will run from January 4 to February 1, with games held on Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m.