WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The remains of Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright, a soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred December 10, at Saint Mary of the Woods Cemetery.

A native of Whitesville, Wright was a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. Officials say he went missing in action July 16, 1950, at age 18, while fighting along the Kum River near Taejon, South Korea. A news release says due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered and there was never any evidence that he was a prisoner of war. Officials say the Army issued a presumptive finding of death December 31, 1953.

Courtesy: U.S. Army Human Resources Command

Officials say Wright was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency August 15, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

The news release says his name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Officials say graveside services for Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright will be performed by Cecil Funeral Home preceding the interment.

For more information about Pfc. Wright, go to this website.