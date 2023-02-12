DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Officials in Daviess County are reminding people to renew their “Ag Tags” to support youth in the community.

Donations to the Ag Tag license plate fund are given to Kentucky 4-H, the Kentucky FFA Association and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. We’re told the money is used for youth development scholarships and program grants.

One family leads the Dairy Goat Club that gives kids an opportunity to take part in the Sheep and Goat Show at the Daviess County Lions Club Fair.

“One of the biggest things about 4-H is that these kids work with these animals every single day,” says Lindsey Dewig. “Like showing livestock is not easy.”

You can renew your farm license plate at the clerk’s office.