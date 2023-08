HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Dispatch confirms there was a school bus crash on Highway 81.

Dispatch says an ambulance was sent out and the incident happened at 2:55 p.m. Dispatch says crews are still on the scene and the entire road is closed in the 7700 block.

Officials say there were students were on the bus but dispatch did not confirm if the ambulance transported anyone to the hospital.

We will bring you more details as they become available.