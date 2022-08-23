DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Search and Rescue Team demonstrated some training exercises Tuesday in hopes of boosting recruitment. The team got together at Panther Creek Park to show off their skills to the public.

With the help of a K-9 search dog, emergency management used different scenarios including a search for a missing person as well as searching for evidence and tracks.

EMA Director Andy Ball says the search and rescue team is open to anyone and there are field and office positions available.

“If they want to be a part of the team, we’ll find a place for them,” explained Ball. “We just ask that they attend a set number of trainings each year, set number of meetings, and then when we do get callouts, whether it’s within the county or within the region, that they make it when they can.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the search and rescue team, you can contact Daviess County Emergency Management.

