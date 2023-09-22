HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody following a warrant and getting tips of drug activity.

Officials state on September 20, at approximately 4:20 p.m., detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Patrol Units went to a residence in the 300 block of Riverside Drive.

Upon arrival, officials say Gregory Green, 60, fled from the residence leaving his girlfriend, Tara Goodman at the residence. Police state Green was found hiding behind the residence.

Officials state a search of the residence and detached garage resulted in finding methamphetamines, cash, meth smoking paraphernalia and marijuana.

Green and Goodman were arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

Green is charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense

Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Daviess County Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear on: Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Meth) Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence of Substances – 1st Offense Failure to Wear Seatbelts Failure to Produce Insurance Card Possession of Marijuana Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia



Goodman is charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.