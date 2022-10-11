DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul stopped in Daviess County Tuesday afternoon to meet with current and former law enforcement officials. This meeting included former Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain.

It was one of several stops he made across western Kentucky. Senator Paul criticized his opponent, former state representative Charles Booker, on his stance on crime and past criticisms of law enforcement.

“This is a dangerous job. I also know that the policemen I meet, men and women, are people you go to church with, you see in the grocery store, they are leaders and pillars of our community, and I’m frankly tired of people trashing the police,” says Sen. Paul.

In response, Booker says he believes we must fully fund community safety.