HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two suspects were arrested and one is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a gas station in Stanley, Kentucky, and made off with lottery tickets.

On January 31, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Valero gas station on 7397 Highway 60 West for a burglary. According to a media report, the gas station was broken into and was damaged inside and out. Deputies say lottery tickets were stolen during the burglary.

The sheriff’s office believes that many of the stolen lottery tickets were cashed out in Henderson within hours of the burglary.

Around a week later, deputies say a nearly identical theft happened in Union County with suspects matching the description of those in the Stanley gas station burglary. Through a diligent investigation, law enforcement officers determined three suspects and issued warrants for their arrests.

Brandon D. Messamore, 36, and Robert J. Littrel, 50, were arrested as a result of the investigation. One of the suspects, 29-year-old Thomas J. Thomas, is on the run from law enforcement officers and is wanted as a result of the investigation.

Thomas Thomas (Courtesy: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

He is described as a white man with brown hair, blue eyes, 5’08” tall and weighs around 145 pounds. Deputies say he is known to frequent Union and Henderson counties. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact local authorities.