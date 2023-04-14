HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The south entrance to Panther Creek Park will be closed for repair and asphalt work, starting on April 17.

Officials say no vehicles will be allowed into this section of the park, which contains the 18-hole disc golf course. Daviess county officiuals say the remainder of the park will be accessible, including the lake, shelters, ballfields and trails. Officials hope repair work on the entrance will be complete around April 20, weather permitting.

People can contact Daviess County Public Works at 270-685-8456 for any questions they might have in regard to this.