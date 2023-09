HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fiscal Court says a road will be closed Wednesday for paving.

Officials say a contractor for Daviess County Public Works is paving on Stillhouse Road from KY-54 to Morgantown Road for a distance of more than two miles.

Daviess County Fiscal Court says Stillhouse Road will be closed Wednesday, except for local traffic. Officials ask for people to please find an alternate route.