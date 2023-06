HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have announced that the elevated trails at Panther Creek Park are closed due to storm damage.

Officials say barricades have been placed at each entrance.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

Panther Creek Park officials are asking visitors to stay off the trails until all debris has been removed and repairs completed.