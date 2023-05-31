HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district is once again participating in the Summer Feeding Program.

Officials say the program began May 20, but will continue every weekday throughout the summer through August 5. Meals will not be served on July 4. The free meals are available to all children and youth age 18 and younger, and the program is not limited to DCPS students.

Officials say this year, new state waivers were passed that now allow for non-congregate feeding options and multiple meals served at one time. DCPS says effective July 5, Summer Feeding Program sites will now serve lunch and breakfast for the following morning at the same time. Meals no longer must be consumed on-site.

Curbside meal sites

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Country Heights Elementary School, 4961 Kentucky 54

Mobile delivery routes

11 – 11:10 a.m. – Chuck Gray Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court

11:15 – 11:25 a.m. – Towne Square Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court

11:30 – 11:40 a.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 501 Office Lane

11:40 – 11:50 a.m. – Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road

11:45 – 11:55 a.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6965 Jamie Lane

Noon – 12:10 p.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6703 Leslie Lane

12:15 – 12:25 p.m. – Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Highway 2830

12:30 – 12:40 p.m. – Eastwood Mobile Home Park, 6895 Highway 2830

Noon – 12:10 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 2016 Arlington Parkway

12:15 – 12:25 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 5432 Keeneland Parkway

12:30 – 12:45 p.m. – Landsdown, 2349 Yewells Landing North Landsdown site serving on Monday only, beginning July 11. One week’s worth of breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up.



The menu can be viewed below.