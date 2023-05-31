HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district is once again participating in the Summer Feeding Program.
Officials say the program began May 20, but will continue every weekday throughout the summer through August 5. Meals will not be served on July 4. The free meals are available to all children and youth age 18 and younger, and the program is not limited to DCPS students.
Officials say this year, new state waivers were passed that now allow for non-congregate feeding options and multiple meals served at one time. DCPS says effective July 5, Summer Feeding Program sites will now serve lunch and breakfast for the following morning at the same time. Meals no longer must be consumed on-site.
Curbside meal sites
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Country Heights Elementary School, 4961 Kentucky 54
Mobile delivery routes
- 11 – 11:10 a.m. – Chuck Gray Apartments, 650 Chuck Gray Court
- 11:15 – 11:25 a.m. – Towne Square Apartments, 4825 Towne Square Court
- 11:30 – 11:40 a.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 501 Office Lane
- 11:40 – 11:50 a.m. – Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road
- 11:45 – 11:55 a.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6965 Jamie Lane
- Noon – 12:10 p.m. – Riverbend Pointe Mobile Home Park, 6703 Leslie Lane
- 12:15 – 12:25 p.m. – Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Highway 2830
- 12:30 – 12:40 p.m. – Eastwood Mobile Home Park, 6895 Highway 2830
- Noon – 12:10 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 2016 Arlington Parkway
- 12:15 – 12:25 p.m. – Colony Mobile Estates, 5432 Keeneland Parkway
- 12:30 – 12:45 p.m. – Landsdown, 2349 Yewells Landing North
- Landsdown site serving on Monday only, beginning July 11. One week’s worth of breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up.
The menu can be viewed below.